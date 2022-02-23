GOPHERS GAMEDAY

8 p.m. vs. Wisconsin • Williams Arena • Big Ten Network, 100.3 FM

Preview: The Gophers (13-12, 4-12 Big Ten) play their last two home games this week, starting with Wednesday's matchup with rival Wisconsin. In his first season as coach, Ben Johnson has an 8-5 record at Williams Arena, including 3-5 at home in Big Ten play. Minnesota's last two games at the Barn were wins against Penn State (76-70) and Northwestern (77-60). The No. 13 Badgers (21-5, 12-4) defeated Michigan 77-63 on Sunday before a postgame fight resulted in suspensions. Wisconsin has beaten the Gophers in 12 of their past 14 meetings, including a third straight time in a 66-60 game Jan. 30 in Madison.

Players to watch: Senior guard Luke Loewe, a Fond Du Lac, Wis., native, scored a season-high 24 points on 6-for-10 shooting from three-point range and had seven assists Saturday against Northwestern. Loewe played point guard in place of senior Payton Willis, who was out because of COVID-19 protocols. Willis, who had 17 points at Wisconsin, could be cleared to play Wednesday. Badgers sophomore Johnny Davis had 55 points and 18 rebounds combined in his last two games, including 25 points against Michigan.

Numbers: On Saturday, Jamison Battle became the only Gophers player in the past 10 years to have at least 20 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and a three-pointer in the same game.