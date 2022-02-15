GOPHERS GAMEDAY

7:30 p.m. at Ohio State • Schottenstein Center • Big Ten Network, 100.3 FM

Preview: The Gophers (12-10, 3-10 Big Ten) snapped a five-game losing streak with Saturday's 76-70 win against Penn State at home. It was the U's highest scoring Big Ten game since a 79-61 win on Feb. 8 last year against Nebraska. Now Minnesota will try to end a five-game road skid in conference play Tuesday at No. 18 Ohio State. The Buckeyes (15-6, 8-4) bounced back from a loss at Rutgers last week to defeat rival Michigan 68-57 in Ann Arbor on Saturday. In the last meeting with the Gophers, Ohio State won 75-64 on Jan. 27 at Williams Arena.

Players to watch: Senior Eric Curry broke his career high in points for the third time this season Saturday with 22 points on 10-for-19 shooting against Penn State. Curry scored 19 and 18 points in two games against Michigan State. Ohio State's E.J. Liddell was a dominant inside force with Curry sidelined in the Jan. 27 game at Minnesota. Liddell, who scored his 1,000th point that night, finished with 23 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists.

Numbers: The Gophers, who rank 13th in the Big Ten in rebounding margin (minus-8.8), were outrebounded 48-22 while giving up 20 offensive boards in January vs. Ohio State.