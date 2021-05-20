Gophers coach Ben Johnson received some much needed depth in the frontcourt with the addition of 6-foot-9 Stephen F. Austin transfer Charlie Daniels' commitment on Thursday.

Daniels, who played the last two seasons at SFA, averaged 4.6 points and 3.5 rebounds for the Lumberjacks last season. He had four double-figure games last season, including 14 points against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

The 230-pound Jacksonville, Fla., native will be the seventh transfer to join the Gophers program under Johnson, but Daniels is the first center of those newcomers.

In 2018-19, Daniels averaged 10.6 points, a team-high 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in his second season at Indiana River State College in Florida.

The Gophers took a big hit in the post for next season when 6-8 Division II All-American and Mahtomedi native Parker Fox was sidelined this spring for up to six months after knee surgery.

Johnson and his staff still have four scholarships remaining for next season to give the Gophers more punch in the post.

Boston College forward Steffon Mitchell, a Shakopee native, has talked constantly with the Gophers, who are among his final three with San Diego State and Utah.

Mississippi 6-11 transfer Khadim Sy also included Minnesota among his four finalists on Thursday with Clemson, Wake Forest and East Carolina.