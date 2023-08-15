Gophers football to face one of toughest 2023 schedules in the country

When Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck looks at his team's 2023 schedule, he sees opportunities.

When ESPN, through its Football Power Index computer model, looks at Minnesota's schedule, it sees the second-toughest slate in the land, behind only Ole Miss.

Opportunity and challenge collide for the Gophers beginning Aug. 31 against Nebraska at Huntington Bank Stadium. Along with starting the season with a Big Ten West Division foe, the Gophers will face the following in an ambitious schedule:

Half of the 2022 College Football Playoff field, with national semifinalists Michigan visiting the Gophers on Oct. 7 and Ohio State playing host to Minnesota on Nov. 18. A trip to Iowa on Oct. 21, where the Gophers haven't won since 1999 and will face an opponent Fleck has yet to defeat in six tries. A matchup with a coach that's never lost to Minnesota: Bret Bielema of Illinois (and formerly of Wisconsin) on Nov. 4 at home. A trio of nonconference opponents who played in bowl games last year. That includes a highly anticipated trip to North Carolina on Sept. 16, with its hot-shot quarterback, Drake Maye.

"We presented it to [the players] in January, basically, and said, 'Hey, listen, this is the second-most opportunistic schedule in America,'" Fleck said. "That's the way that our team has been talked to since January and what we've been preparing for."

Here's a game-by-game look at the schedule: