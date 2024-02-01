Wednesday's 80-64 loss to Penn State at Williams Arena gave the Gophers women's basketball team a pretty good idea of the challenges that lie ahead with leading scorer Mara Braun out with a right foot injury.

Wednesday the Gophers found it hard to get space, to get a good shot.

Minnesota (14-7 overall, 4-6 in the Big Ten Conference) lost its third straight game to a Penn State team (16-5, 7-3) that won its sixth straight.

As has been their signature all season, the Gophers worked hard, especially on the defensive end. Penn State, one of the Big Ten's biggest surprises, came in with the conferences' second-highest scoring offense.

But Minnesota just found it hard to score. The Gophers shot a respectable 24-for-46 on two-point attempts but were just 2-for-16 on threes and 10-for-20 on free throws.

Braun hurt her foot Wednesday, was injured early in the fourth quarter of the Gophers' loss at Illinois Sunday. She landed on a defender's foot after hitting a three-pointer. She had surgery Wednesday.

Penn State got double-digit scoring from Shay Ciezki (18), Mackenna Marisa (13), Ashley Owusu (17) and Leilani Kapinus (16).

Janay Sanders, who started in Braun's place, and Sophie Hart each scored 13 points. Amaya Battle and Grace Grocholski each scored 12.

From the start, the Gophers struggled to get good shots and make them.

The first quarter ended with a 14-6 Penn State run and a 23-12 Lions lead. Penn State had an 8-2 edge on both points off turnovers (the Gophers had five) and second-chance points.

The offensive struggles continued in the second quarter, with the Gophers hitting just three of 12 shots while turning the ball over six times, resulting in another six points for the Lady Lions.

Still, the Gophers ability to get to the free throw line offset all of that a little bit. The Gophers got within seven points twice in the second quarter, the last time on Grace Grocholski's put-back basket with 6:23 left in the half.

Perhaps shaken temporarily by the apparent knee injury to starting guard Tay Valladay — she had to be helped off the court — Penn State quickly regained its composure.

Heyer's three with 2:30 left in the half made it an eight-point game. But Penn State ended the half on a 6-2 run, with Owusu's jumper putting Penn State up 40-28.

A nice start to the third quarter had the Gophers cut Penn State's lead — which was as big as 15 — to nine. But they couldn't get closer.