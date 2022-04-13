Ben Meyers has worn several titles this season: Gophers captain, U.S. Olympian, Big Ten Player of the Year, Hobey Baker finalist, All-American.

On Wednesday, he added another: Colorado Avalanche center.

A Delano, Minn., native who was one of the most sought-after college free agents, Meyer signed a two-year contract with the Avalanche through the 2022-23 season. He had the pick of an NHL team and chose Colorado, a high-scoring team that leads the league with 110 points in the standings — and also happens to be a Central Division rival of the Wild, Meyers' home-state team that also was bidding for his services.

Meyers can join the Avalanche for the remainder of the regular season but will not be eligible for the playoffs.

Meyers, 23, completed his Gophers career on Thursday in the NCAA Frozen Four with Minnesota's 5-1 semifinal loss to Minnesota State Mankato in Boston. The next day, he was named second-team West All-America by the American Hockey Coaches Association and was one of three Hobey Baker Award Hat Trick finalists for an honor that went to Minnesota State goalie Dryden McKay.

Meyers led the Gophers with 17 goals and 41 points and played especially well after returning from the Olympics in Beijing. In his final eight games, he had six goals and nine assists, including the winning overtime goal against defending national champion Massachusetts in the Worcester (Mass.) Regional.

His strong two-way play helped the Gophers win the Big Ten regular-season title and reach the Frozen Four for the first time since 2014.

Gophers coach Bob Motzko raved about Meyers after Minnesota's loss in the Frozen Four.

"He's just a rock star of a human, how he works every day,'' Motzko said. "He's an honor roll student, leads by example in his work ethic in practice, in the weight room, on ice, puts his team on his back. You're so fortunate when you get those. He makes everybody else better. He's truly one of the class acts in college hockey this year.

"… I know he won't be back with us next year,'' Motzko added. "At his age, you know; it's time to go. I get that with him. We're going to have a blast watching him. Made the Olympic team. A kid that was not drafted. He didn't have a huge name a couple years ago, but he sure has one now.''