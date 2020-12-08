6 p.m. vs. Boston College • ESPNU, 100.3 FM

BC ventures outside casino bubble for first time

Preview: Boston College was one of several college teams all about the bubble life to open the 2020-21 season. All of the games so far for the Eagles (1-3) were played at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn. They opened the Empire Classic with a narrow loss to Villanova after leading by nine in the second half. After bouncing back to beat Rhode Island, BC tried to keep the momentum going in Bubbleville at the same venue. But the Eagles’ comeback from a 13-point deficit fell short in a 97-93 loss to St. John’s. Coach Jim Christian’s squad seemed to have nothing left after its fourth game at the casino, a 90-70 loss to Florida in the Legends Classic on Thursday. The Gophers (4-0) face the Eagles in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at home, hoping for revenge from two seasons ago. The Gophers carried a 5-0 record into that meeting before suffering a humbling 68-56 loss at Chestnut Hill. Juniors Gabe Kalscheur and Jarvis Omersa are the only Gophers players remaining who played in that game.

Players to watch: Utah transfer Both Gach did it all for the Gophers with a season-high 21 points, nine rebounds and three assists in Friday’s 76-67 victory over North Dakota. The 6-6 Austin native’s 14 points in the first half were critical for his team erasing a 22-11 deficit, the Gophers’ largest so far this season. … Former Shakopee star Steffon Mitchell will be playing against his home state program for the second time in his career. Mitchell had eight points and 13 rebounds in Boston College’s victory in 2018. The 6-foot-8 senior is averaging 7.8 points, while leading the Eagles with 8.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game.

Numbers: The Gophers lost three games in a row in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge before beating Clemson 78-60 at home last season. Pitino is 4-3 in the challenge as Gophers coach.

MARCUS FULLER