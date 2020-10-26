Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis is undergoing emergency surgery Monday for a severe internal hernia, his campaign has announced.

The former congressman was experiencing abdominal pain and was hurried into the emergency room Monday morning for tests. Doctors determined he had a hernia, which could be life-threatening if it's not treated fast, the campaign said in a statement.

Lewis is challenging DFL incumbent U.S. Sen. Tina Smith. He previously represented Minnesota's Second Congressional District.

Lewis was optimistic as he headed into surgery, the campaign said in an announcement released around 11 a.m.

"True to form, he was speculating about when he could resume campaigning, eager to continue fighting for his fellow Minnesotans," Campaign Manager Tom Szymanski said in a statement. He posted on Twitter shortly after the announcement that "Jason Lewis is going to beat @TinaSmithMN from the hospital."

The campaign said it will release more information as it becomes available.

Smith tweeted that she and her husband wish Lewis "a successful surgery and a speedy recovery."

This is a developing story, check back for updates.