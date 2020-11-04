Republican Maria Elvira Salazar has defeated Democrat Donna Shalala for a U.S. House seat in Florida.
Salazar, a Spanish-language television newscaster, won in her second try for the office after Shalala prevailed in 2018.
The district covers much of the central Miami area and has generally been considered Democratic. Salazar sharply criticized Shalala for failing to timely report several stock sales as required.
Shalala previously served as President Bill Clinton's secretary of Health and Human Services. Shalala also is a former president of the University of Miami and chancellor at the University of Wisconsin.
