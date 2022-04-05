Target Field swung for the fences as it unveiled the new food offerings at the ballpark Tuesday, some from longtime vendors and others from first-timers eager to give Twins fans a taste of what they do.

Debuts for 2022 include Australian-style hand pies, "upcycled" sandwiches made with spent-grain bread, tacos from a family-owned Roseville restaurant, candied nuts from a multigenerational confection company, and a grilled cheese that showcases the producers in northeast Minneapolis' Food Building.

Also new this year is The Market, a self-serve area for prepackaged snacks, hot food and soft serve ice cream, plus a massive walk-in beer cooler. Customers will settle up at pay stations.

Here's what was on the menu at the media preview this week. (Prices weren't immediately available.)

Rookie vendors

Bub's Aussie Gourmet Pies: Australian expat Jason Drysdale launched the hand pie company two years ago in Lake Elmo. Now, they're are available in the freezer section at a few local grocers and at Target Field. The 8-ounce chicken and wild rice pie is an ingenious way to eat soup with one hand. "It's what we call a travel pie," he said. There will also be a sloppy Joe pie, perfect for warm eats on chillier game days. Near Section 126.

Upcycle Foods: A new take on recycling turns spent grains from breweries and distilleries into flour for all kinds of treats. Upcycle Food's chef Scott Vanden Broecke bakes dark and plush buns for a new grinder at the stadium. The sandwich is packed with ham, mortadella, capicola, pepperoni, raw onions and cheese. "We're working on new partnerships with local breweries," he said, to take their grains and upcycle them into bread. Truly On Deck.

Chicken and wild rice hand pie from Bub’s Aussie Gourmet Pies.

La Tapatia: This Roseville-based restaurant makes its debut at Target Field with adobo chicken tacos in soft, doubled-up tortillas. Gamegoers can choose between Cali-style, with sour cream, tomatoes and shredded cabbage, or Mexican street-style with raw onions and cilantro. There also will be an ample selection of salsas to spice up each bite. Near Section 109.

Food Building: Kieran Folliard's Northeast-based Food Building is bringing local flavor to what's being touted as the stadium's "official" grilled cheese sandwich. Soft and funky Alemar cheese is sandwiched between two slices of Baker's Field bread and griddled with plenty of butter. Snag a cup of creamy tomato soup for dunking. The Market near Section 126.

We Are Nuts (St. Paul): Peanuts and baseball are a classic pairing, and locally owned We Are Nuts are bringing their roasted best to the new grab-and-go Market. Find candied, spicy and savory mixes. The Market near Section 126.

Returning players with new food

Roots for the Home Team: Five rotating salads were each made in collaboration between a local chef and a youth nonprofit. A standout dish is the Legacy Salad — brown rice, edamame, pickled vegetables, sugar snap peas, bok choy and crunchy chickpeas. Zarea Mobley, 20, a member of Roots for the Home Team's Youth Advisory Council, helped design the salad, which has a Korean chili mango vinaigrette, alongside chef Yia Vang. "I was right there with Yia. We told him what flavors we wanted, and he created a sweet, spicy, savory salad," she explained. "It's the community coming together as a whole to make salad for more communities." Section 101.

Soul Bowl: After taking a year off, chef Gerard Klass is back with some new dishes. The Summer Bowl has barbecue-braised beef, Cajun corn and decadent macaroni and cheese. Or get the beef piled onto a potato roll and topped with coleslaw and potato chips in a sandwich called the Henry, named after Klass's grandfather. Section 112.

Hot Indian: Now that owner Amol Dixit and chef Janene Holig have closed the Hot Indian stand at the Midtown Global Market, Target Field is the place to get Holig's chicken tikka or vegan chana masala, served over brown rice with crispy papadum, cilantro and slaw. Near Section 122.

Veteran players

Mac's Fish: The beloved fried-fish baskets are once again at the stadium. Battered walleye is simply served with a little salt on top and a jalapeño- and lime-spiked tartar sauce. Available with fries. Townball Tavern

Blue Door Pub: The Cease and Desist Burger is for those who like their cheese on the inside. The yellow and white American cheese "Blucy" is served with lettuce, raw onion and tangy 'Merican sauce. Near Gate 34

Turkey To Go: A Minnesota State Fair fan favorite, super juicy turkey makes a comeback at Target Field after a brief time away. Juicy meat is simply piled up on a squishy bun. Find them next to Hrbek's. Near section 114