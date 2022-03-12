COLUMBUS, OHIO — Whether the Wild initiated a closer look or not, the outcome lately has been the same.

The team has been on the losing end of recent goaltender interference reviews.

"At some point, hopefully we start getting those calls," goalie Cam Talbot said. "It's not exactly black and white. There's some gray area there. [The officials are] doing their best. We're just going to continue to put pucks and bodies at the net, and hope those calls start to go our way eventually."

A coach's challenge by the Wild last Sunday was the turning point in a 6-3 loss to Dallas, with the goal in question counting and the Stars capitalizing on the ensuing power play for the unsuccessful review.

Then, on Thursday, the Wild had a goal taken away after Detroit had the NHL situation room examine a play in which the Red Wings' Pius Suter fell into goalie Alex Nedeljkovic while jostling with Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek.

"He's just a big, strong guy that they try to hold up," coach Dean Evason said of Eriksson Ek. "The guy loses his footing. I could see if he cross-checks him, if he actually hammers him into the goalie. Then, sure, he pushed him into the goalie. But he's actually stopping, and they're trying to hold him up."

That would have been a game-tying goal and although the Wild earned it back later in the action en route to a 6-5 shootout win, the team hasn't always been as resilient — as evidenced by the collapse against Dallas.

But the Wild feels it has to keep pressuring the front of the net.

"We've got to continue to do it to have success," said winger Jordan Greenway, whose deflection on Thursday was the goal that was disallowed. "For the most part, that's how we're going to score."

Conflict in the crease

Talbot has one fight in his NHL career, a dust-up with Mike Smith on Feb. 1, 2020, during a heated Battle of Alberta when Talbot represented Calgary and Smith was in net for Edmonton.

And he almost had No. 2 on Thursday, as the 34-year-old left his net to join the fracas that erupted in front of Detroit's crease after the second period ended with Nedeljkovic in the thick of the tussle.

"They got the odd number in there," Talbot said. "Just go down there and support the team because they'd do the same if it was in front of me. This team sticks together no matter what. That's the way we do things around here. Just supporting each other and sticking and battling it out."

Although Talbot got close to Nedeljkovic, the two never actually fought — even though Nedeljkovic tossed his blocker and mask.

"You have to expect the unexpected at that point," Talbot said. "At first, I was just going down to grab him and pull him off and make it even. If it came to that, so be it."

Honoring Koivu

Before facing off against the Predators on Sunday at Xcel Energy Center, the Wild will retire former captain Mikko Koivu's No. 9 jersey.

The ceremony starts at 5 p.m., and gates will open at 3:45 p.m. Bally Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM will broadcast the ceremony, which will include speeches from Koivu and owner Craig Leipold as well as a video celebrating Koivu's career.

All fans in attendance will receive a commemorative replica banner, and Wild players will wear one-of-a-kind No. 9 jerseys in warmups.

Etc.

Forward Connor Dewar returned to the lineup on Friday after being scratched for two games; center Nico Sturm sat out.

The Wild made one other change, starting goalie Kaapo Kahkonen against Columbus.