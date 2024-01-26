Introduction: Host Michael Rand took note of two results Thursday and tried to put them in perspective. The Wolves won ugly against Brooklyn, but grinding out road wins against bad teams is essential for two reasons: proving they can sustain a high level for a full year and gaining a top-four seed in the Western Conference. The Wild's loss to Nashville, meanwhile, was another sign they just aren't quite up for competing for a playoff spot this year.

8:00: Former Twins pitcher Glen Perkins, a longtime teammate of newly elected Hall of Famer Joe Mauer, joins the show to talk about his long history with Mauer, his overall excellence and maybe a few things you didn't know. Plus Perkins gives his thoughts on the 2024 Twins.

34:00: The Falcons have a new head coach, and it isn't Bill Belichick.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports