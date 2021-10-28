Introduction: Host Michael Rand dissects the Timberwolves' big 113-108 victory on Wednesday night in Milwaukee. You'll hear postgame comments from Anthony Edwards and head coach Chris Finch postgame as well as a "voicemail" from Star Tribune beat writer Chris Hine with all the key points of the game. The Wolves' Big Three came up big at various moments, and their defensive rebounding was much better with Jarred Vanderbilt in the starting lineup.

11:00: Former Twins pitcher Glen Perkins joins the show to talk about his old teammate Eddie Rosario and all the success he is having in the playoffs. It's a great perspective not only about what makes Rosario great but also about why the Twins weren't necessarily wrong to let him go.

23:00: Minnesota United lost precious ground in the MLS playoff race when it lost 2-1 in Vancouver on Wednesday, after which head coach Adrian Heath had pointed comments about the team's defense. With just two games left in the season, the Loons are on the outside looking in.

If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports