Mentor inmates

The Redemption Project offers inmates a 14-week class, then pairs them with mentors. Upon release, the person continues in the mentoring relationship, which greatly increases the chances of employment success and the odds of not returning to prison. More at redemptionproject.org.

Be a driver

Help At Your Door transport seniors to appointments or errands using your car. Drive as little as two times a month or as often as you'd like. helpatyourdoor.org.

ESL assistant

Help Literacy Minnesota work with adults learning English in St. Paul. Assist a classroom teacher and provide additional assistance to the students. Must be 18. No experience required. Training provided. literacymn.org.

Warehouse help

Harvest Pack is a humanitarian organization fighting world hunger. Assist with cleanup after events by washing and stacking equipment (bins, scoops, bowls). Need to be able to stand and lift up to 20 pounds. Flexible scheduling. harvestpack.org.

Work the front desk

Assist Hallie Q. Brown Community Center in St. Paul with front desk help for the food shelf. Greet visitors, answer questions, manage phone calls, messages and other administrative tasks. Good communication skills required. Knowledge of computers is helpful but not required. hallieqbrown.org.

Thrifty help

Help out Neighbors, Inc., in South St. Paul with the Clothes Closet. This thrift store is open to the public and also provides free clothing and household items to clients in need. Sort and tag donations and welcome and assist customers. Weekdays. neighborsmn.org.

Collect recycling

Assist Living Well Disability Services by collecting recycling from their 30 offices and three kitchens once a week. Must be able to lift 50 pounds and work independently. Weekdays, with a slight preference for Wednesdays. livingwell.org.

Vet to vet hospice

Ecumen Hospice needs veterans to help with hospice patients who are fellow veterans. Training and support provided. Flexible scheduling. Minimum four hours a month for six months. Opportunities across the metro area. ecumenhospice.org.

Speaking, office help

Bellis serves as a welcoming community for all involved with adoption. Through classroom speaking, help to shine a light on the positive outcomes involved with adoption. They also work to fill gaps in support services. Volunteers with personal stories are needed, as well as assistance with office and events. mybellis.org.

Find more:

Hands-On Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.