Tutor math or English

Beginning in August, tutors are needed throughout Minnesota for Reading Corps, Math Corps and Early Learning Corps. Training is provided; all tutors receive a stipend plus an education award to pay for college tuition or student loans. readingandmath.org.

Mock trial jurors

Mitchell Hamline School of Law is recruiting volunteer jurors for a mock trial on Friday, July 29, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Vaccination and masks will be required. Light breakfast and lunch provided. Each trial requires jurors to deliberate on a verdict, announce the verdict, and offer constructive criticism to the participants. mitchellhamline.edu.

Food shelf survey

Foundation for Essential Needs seeks assistance for the Minnesota Food Shelf Survey. Data collected assists organizations and the state in setting food policy and funding. Travel to food shelves, meet with leaders, volunteers and shoppers to complete the survey. Three 8-hour shifts by mid-August. ffen.org.

Mentor a girl

The Girls Are Powerful Organization needs mentors (24+) interested in working with girls 8-17 of all races and cultures. Follows a program curriculum. One-year commitment, 10-15 hours a month. Training provided. girlsarepowerful.org.

Greeter at blood center

Help Memorial Blood Centers by serving as a greeter. Locations across the metro. Ensure that donors' first impressions of Memorial Blood Center and the donation process are positive. Welcome donors, verify their file and explain the donation process. Must have excellent customer services skills and be computer literate. mbc.org.

Get kids on bikes

Free Bikes 4 Kidz provides bikes to those in need. The public donates gently used bikes and volunteers clean and refurbish them. Help clean, refurbish and give a final quality control check to each donated bike. No prior bike maintenance experience required. fb4k.org.

Who's a good dog?

Canine Inspired Change offers therapy dog prep and training classes. Once your dog has completed the training, you can register and volunteer to work with vulnerable youth who have experience trauma and social isolation. More at canineinspiredchange.org.

Rebuilding homes

Rebuilding Together renovates and revitalizes homes to help homeowners regain a sense of pride in themselves and their community. Handyman, light carpentry or skilled home maintenance. Further opportunities in the office, at events and more. rebuildingtogether-twincities.org.

Event support

Assist the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities with several special events throughout the year. Assist with registration, greeting, setup/cleanup, silent auction and more. More at boysandgirls.org.

Welcome baskets

Help Agate Housing and Services by assembling baskets. Collect and donate supplies to support people transitioning from homelessness into their own apartments and homes. Cleaning supplies, dishes, cookware, utensils, shower curtains, toilet paper and more needed. agatemn.org.

School mentors

Help Kids 'n Kinship by mentoring one student, a half-hour a week, during the school day through the school-based program at schools in Apple Valley, Eagan, Farmington or Rosemount. Work on spelling words, math, a science project, reading or journaling, or enjoy lunch together. kidsnkinship.org.

Serve a meal

Assist Loaves & Fishes in the metro area (several locations) to serve those in need by cooking and serving a meal. Site coordinators provide assistance during meal preparation and serving. Volunteers as young as 8 years old with proper supervision can help. loavesandfishesmn.org.

Find more:

Hands-On Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.