An unusually strong geomagnetic storm may allow Minnesotans a glimpse of the northern lights Wednesday night — weather permitting.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration scientists say the sun emitted clouds of electrically conducted gas several days ago. That causes the Earth's magnetic field to "wiggle around and change," creating a geomagnetic storm, said Bob Iysak, professor of physics and astronomy at the University of Minnesota.

"The magnetic field of the Earth normally shields us from the solar wind, which is the steady flow of gas out from the sun," Iysak said. "But when these blobs hit then it can push the magnetic field in, which has the effect of bringing the region of the northern lights further south."

With favorable weather conditions, the aurora borealis may be seen as far south as Iowa, Pennsylvania and Oregon, perhaps until Friday.

Clouds from light isolated showers in and around the Twin Cities may make it difficult to see any northern light activity Wednesday night, said Joe Calderone, meteorologist at the National Weather Service. But there might be a chance once the rain stops and the clouds clear.

However, heavy rain and thunderstorms expected through Friday will greatly diminish the possibility of seeing the northern lights around the Twin Cities and throughout parts of Minnesota after Wednesday night, Calderone added.

For those hoping to see the northern lights, Iysak recommended finding a place that is dark and away from light pollution, in an open area such as a lake, and to face north at around midnight. Closer to Duluth, the aurora borealis may show overhead, and northern Minnesota in general will has a better chance at seeing northern light activity.

The geomagnetic storm is classified as a "G3" storm on a scale of 1-5 — with five being an extreme storm, according to Bill Murtagh, program coordinator at NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center in Boulder, Colo.

This storm is considered strong, but isn't expected to affect earth a whole lot, besides some interference with satellites, he said. More powerful storms can cause transformers to crash, instigate widespread blackouts and bring GPS systems to a halt.

Through Friday, the geomagnetic storm will be classified as either moderate or strong, allowing for some areas of the United States to see the northern lights again, he added.

Geomagnetic storms happen more frequently as the sun reaches the peak of its 11 year solar cycle, estimated to be around 2024-25. Earth has not seen many for the last five years, but will continue seeing more as the sun reaches its solar maximum, Murtagh said.