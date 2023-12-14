Friends of Barb and Gary Halvorson, the latter a longtime football coach at Woodbury, are rallying to support Barb as she faces major medical concerns.

Barb was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December 2022 and is beginning a new phase of treatment. To encourage Barb and also recognize her life work and achievements, the Friends of Barbara Halvorson Scholarship Fund has been established at the University of Minnesota.

She spent 42 years working at the university's College of Continuing and Professional Studies, providing access to resources for adult learners and degree-seeking part-time students. The scholarship supports tuition, fees and books for nontraditional students.

Known as "Coach Hal," Gary Halvorson led the Woodbury program from 1987-2000 and helped the Royals win the 1998 Class 5A Prep Bowl championship.

The Halvorsons live in Florida. To donate, click on this link: https://makingagift.umn.edu/give/fund.html?id=25265