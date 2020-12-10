After a three-game home stand, the Vikings travel to Tampa Bay for a game against the Buccaneers that's vital to their playoff hopes. Kirk Cousins vs. Tom Brady would be an interesting enough story line, but that will be secondary to whether the Vikings can put themselves in better position for one of the Wild Card spots in the NFC.

Kickoff: Noon

TV: Ch. 9 Radio: 100.3 FM and Vikings radio network stations, Satellite

Ben Goessling's game prediction. (Coming Sunday)

Andrew Krammer's scouting report

Mark Craig's power rankings

Cousins will have his hands full with Bucs defense

Can Vikings hold off blitzing Bucs?

Winning turnover battle has been tough for Vikings

Scoggins: Final act will determine strangest of Vikings seasons

2020 Vikings among most frustrating in franchise history