7 p.m. vs. Real Salt Lake • FSN Plus, 1500-AM

Reynoso likely to play more

Preview: Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath on Friday said he was still contemplating whether to start newly signed midfielder Emanuel Reynoso and then sub him out in the second half until he’s ready to play 90 minutes – or bring him in as a second-half sub earlier than when he entered, the 71st minute, in Wednesday’s 3-0 loss at Houston. … Real Salt Lake has scored 10 goals in three games since the MLS is Back Tournament but has allowed seven, which is why it’s 1-0-2 in those games. It has five draws overall in its 2-1-5 record, including 1-0-2 on the road. Meanwhile, Minnesota United — loser of its past four, including its past three regular-season games in the restart — is 3-3-2 in regular-season games but winless in its only game at Allianz Field so far. The Loons are in fourth place in the Western Conference; Real Salt Lake is seventh. …The teams played to a scoreless draw during group play in Orlando. … Recently signed French left-wing defender Bakaye Dibassy is expected to be available and likely will make his MLS debut.

Injuries: Loons GK Tyler Miller (hip surgery), D Ike Opara (undisclosed) and F Aaron Schoenfeld (left lower leg) are listed as out. Real Salt Lake F Chris Garcia (non-soccer injury) is out.

JERRY ZGODA