MINNESOTA UNITED FC GAMEDAY

6:30 p.m. at D.C. United • BSN Plus, 1500-AM

Loons update: The Loons (10-8-7) and D.C. United are playing for the first time since the teams met in the first MLS match at Allianz Field on April 28, 2019. The Loons won the match 1-0. ... The Loons defeated Houston 2-0 at Allianz Field on Saturday to move into sixth place in the Western Conference standings. ... Franco Fragapane was named to the MLS team of the week after he assisted on both goals in the victory over Houston. ... MF Emanuel Reynoso is second in the league with 68 key passes.

D.C. United update: D.C. United (11-11-4), tied for sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings, defeated Cincinnati 4-2 at home on Saturday. D.C. United, which is just two points out of third place, is 9-3 at home this season. ... F Ola Kamara leads the MLS with 16 goals. In D.C. United's 3-0 victory over Chicago on Sept. 15, he scored three goals, two on penalty kicks. Kamara, in his sixth MLS season, has converted seven penalty kicks, two short of the MLS single-season record.

Injuries: For the Loons, Justin McMaster (thigh) and Jan Gregus (undisclosed) are out and Hassani Dotson (knee) is questionable. For D.C. United, Brendan Hines-Ike (hip), Adrian Perez (foot), Chris Odoi-Atsem (quad) and Ramon Abila (groin) are out. Nigel Robertha (groin), Yordy Reyna (undisclosed), Yamil Asad (undisclosed), Andy Najar (undisclosed) and Drew Skundrich (undisclosed) are questionable.

JOEL RIPPEL