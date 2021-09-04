Lynx vs. Washington, Saturday, 7 p.m. at Target Center

TV: BSN

Lynx update: This is the final game in a four-game homestand. The Lynx have struggled offensively in all three games but have played shutdown defense. Having won 11 of their past 13 games, the Lynx take a four-game winning streak into this game. They will again play without PG Layshia Clarendon (fibula stress reaction in her right leg) and F Damiris Dantas (Lisfranc injury), the latter being out for the season. After missing Tuesday's game because of a sore left shoulder, C Sylvia Fowles returned Thursday and scored 15 points with 17 reboundsand a block. G Kayla McBride has scored 42 points the past two games, hitting five of 11 threes and 13 of 14 free throws. Aerial Powers has scored in double figures in two consecutive games off the bench. The Lynx, who lost at Washington on June 8, will play the Mystics twice in the final six games.

Mystics update: Washington has had its share of injury difficulties as well. C Tina Charles — a candidate for her second WNBA MVP award — hasn't played since suffering a gluteal strain Aug. 22. She is questionable for this game. F Elena Delle Donne tweaked her back in her third game back after returning from back surgery. The two-time WNBA MVP, too, is questionable. Both were out Thursday as the Mystics lost to Connecticut. Washington has lost six of its past eight games, but is still clinging to eighth in the standings, a half-game ahead of New York for the final playoff spot. Charles is averaging 25.4 points a game, Ariel Atkins 15.4 and Myisha Hines-Allen 13.6.