6 p.m. Sunday at Target Center

TV: None, but streamed live on Facebook.

Lynx update: They won seven consecutive games into the break, including two victories over both Phoenix and Las Vegas and a 25-point victory in Los Angeles. During that seven-game winning streak, the Lynx were third in points scored (86.6) and second in points allowed (75.0), first in field-goal percentage (50.6) and second in opponents field- goal percentage (39.6), first in points in the paint (45.4) and second in offensive rating (107.3). The five Lynx starters all averaged in double figures and shot at least 49.2 percent in that time: G Layshia Clarendon (14.1 points, 62.9% shooting), G Kayla McBride (16.0, 50.0), F Napheesa Collier (16.7, 51.2), F Damiris Dantas (11.8, 49.2) and C Sylvia Fowles (11.7, 57.3). Collier and Fowles are back after winning gold at the Olympics. C Natalie Achonwa and F Bridget Carleton played for Canada; Achonwa will play her first game with the Lynx since spraining her knee June 12. The Lynx are still without G Aerial Powers (thumb).Natasha Mack's seven-day contract was terminated.

Liberty update: New York started the season 5-1, but has gone 5-10 since, including losses to Indiana and Connecticut into the Olympic break. That 5-1 start included an 86-75 victory over the Lynx on May 18 in New York, one in which G Sabrina Ionescu had a 26-point, 12-assist, 10-rebound triple-double and Betnijah Laney scored 20 points. C Natasha Howard is back at practice for the Liberty after missing all but two games so far this season with a knee injury, but her status for Sunday's game is unknown. Laney is averaging 19 points, while G Sami Whitcomb is averaging 12.1. Ionescu, who has had a month to rest her sore ankle, is averaging 9.9 points.