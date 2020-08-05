6 p.m. vs. New York in Bradenton, Fla. • CBS Sports/FSN Plus

A coaches’ reunion coming

Lynx update: These two coaching staffs know each other. Liberty head coach Walt Hopkins was a Lynx assistant for three years, starting with the 2017 season when the Lynx won their last WNBA title. Among his assistants is Shelley Patterson, a Lynx assistant for a decade starting in 2010. On the Lynx bench is assistant Katie Smith, who coached the Liberty for two years before being fired after the 2019 season. ... The Lynx (3-1) have won two in a row despite injuries to guards Shenise Johnson (hamstring strain) and Lexie Brown (concussion protocol). C Sylvia Fowles is averaging 15.8 points while leading the league in rebounding (12.3) and blocks (1.8). F Napheesa Collier is 16-for-23 for 37 points in her past two games with 19 rebounds and eight assists.

Liberty update: The Liberty (0-4) is without G Sabrina Ionescu, the top pick in the draft, who injured her ankle vs. Atlanta on Friday. The Liberty is in transition, with three rookies taken in the first round: Ionescu, Megan Walker and Jazmine Jones. The Liberty is led by G Layshia Clarendon (14.8 points, 4.0 assists), Jones (10.3 points) and former Gophers star Amanda Zahui B. (8.0 points, 8.3 rebounds).

