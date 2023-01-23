More from Star Tribune
Photos: 50th March for Life
The 50th March for Life, the first since Roe was overturned, was held at the State Capitol in St. Paul Sunday afternoon, January 22, 2023 as the state moves to codify abortion rights.
Manhunt ensues after a gunman killed 10 amid Lunar New Years celebrations
The manhunt came after a gunman killed 10 people at a ballroom dance studio late Saturday amid Lunar New Years celebrations in the predominantly Asian American community of Monterey Park.
Chinese dancers celebrate the Year of the Rabbit
A Chinese Lunar New Year celebration was held at the Mall of America on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Bloomington.
Photos: Crowds show at the Minneapolis Boat Show
Boats and personal water crafts were on display at the Minneapolis Convention Center for the Minneapolis Boat Show on Saturday.