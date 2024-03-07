More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Photography
Sports
Gallery: Gophers women's basketball 77, Rutgers 69
The Gophers defeated Rutgers 77-69 in the first round of the Big Ten women's basketball tournament Wednesday night at Target Center.
Photography
Gallery: Indiana 70, Gophers men's basketball 58
The Gophers men's basketball team lost to the Indiana Hoosiers 70-58 on Wednesday night at Williams Arena
Photography
Warroad defeats New Ulm 8-1 to kick off the boys hockey state tournament
Quarterfinals will continue through Thursday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Photography
Gallery: PWHL Minnesota 4, Ottawa 3
Minnesota forward Taylor Heise beat Ottawa goaltender Sandra Abstreiter for the winning goal in the shootout, giving Minnesota a 4-3 victory at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday.
Photography
Photos: Voters head to polls on Super Tuesday
Voters submitted their ballots across the state for the presidential primary.