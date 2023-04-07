Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

The Future concert slated for Target Center on Saturday has been scratched.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances the upcoming date for Future's 'One Big Party,' scheduled to be at Target Center on Saturday, April 8 has been canceled," according to a statement on targetcenter.com.

"For those who purchased via AXS or at the Target Center box office, refunds will be issued automatically to the original method of payment used at the time of purchase."