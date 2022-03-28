Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday for two sisters from central Minnesota, who both died after their off-road vehicle collided with a pickup truck south of Peoria, Ill.

The crash occurred late in the afternoon on March 19 at a rural intersection near Tremont, according to the Tazewell County Coroner's Office.

The sisters riding in the utility terrain vehicle (UTV) were identified as 22-year-old Ashley Embree and 16-year-old Sarae Embree, both of Pequot Lakes. Emergency responders declared them dead at the scene.

The pickup driver was injured, as were three others among the seven in the UTV, Sheriff Jeff Lower told the Peoria Journal Star. Lower said everyone in the UTV were related.

While the case remains under investigation, the sheriff added last week that it appears the UTV ran a stop sign.

Ashley Embree was nearing graduation from Bethel University in Arden Hills with a degree in social work. She was "desiring to care for and support people from all walks of life in the Twin Cities," her online obituary read.

"Sarae's addition to the Embree family via her home country of Guatemala made this a fantastic five!" read the obituary for Pequot Lakes High School student. "From her smile to infectious personality, Sarae was a true gift from God that rounded out her family in all the right ways."

The sisters are survived by their parents, Brent and Katie Embree, and brother Carter. Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday at Timberwood Church in Nisswa, Minn.