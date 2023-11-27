Cracking open ‘The Nutcracker’: 50 fun facts about shows staged by Minnesota dance companies

"The Nutcracker" has come to be a hallowed holiday tradition for its grandness, lush Tchaikovsky score and the land of dancing sweets.
What many don't realize is the months of preparation that go into these shows by wardrobe managers, running crew assistants and parent volunteers in addition to the time put in by the dancers and choreographers. Attention is given to the smallest of details and nimble work is required before each show and even between acts.
For instance, dancers playing angels have to be sewn into their costumes every night for Ballet Minnesota's production of "The Classic Nutcracker." And batteries have to be screwed into their electric candles. Nothing is left to chance, said co-founder and artistic director Cheryl Rist.
Zoe Charis, who plays the Snow Queen in the production, recalled the fastest costume change she has ever done with the company. It took all of one minute. That included changing out of a gown with a hoop skirt and removing earrings. In some cases, she has needed two people to help her change, though usually not more than that. "Beyond that, it becomes too many cooks in the kitchen," she said.
Most Minnesotan dance companies feature students in addition to professional ones for the holiday show. This makes it much larger than the other shows done during the year. So, instead of the 20 to 30 costumes that Ballet Co.Laboratory typically uses in its productions, it has 126 for its "Nutcracker in Wonderland," "just because of the sheer volume of people onstage," artistic director Zoe Emilie Henrot said.
While Continental Ballet and Metropolitan Ballet use air fresheners to keep their many delicate ballet costumes odor-free, Twin Cities Ballet and St. Paul Ballet spritz their fabrics with vodka.
A lot of Minnesota Dance Theatre's costumes have been around since the 1970s. Recently retired artistic director Lise Houlton would often take them home after the season's run and wash them herself. "That was my therapy," she said.
Houlton plans to do it again this year. "I somehow oddly kind of find pleasure in doing that," she said.
If you go
"Nutcracker Reimagined" by St. Paul Ballet
The classic and new interpretations are blended here and include works by CAAM Chinese Dance Theater, Ethnic Dance Theater and live music by Joe Strachan. Choreographers Helen Hatch, Christina Onusko and Alejandra Iannone's dances feature guest performers for the company's 25th anniversary.
If you go: Dec. 1-2 at O'Shaughnessy, 2004 Randolph Av., St. Paul. $35 suggested, $5-$50 pay-what-you-can; spballet.org
"The Nutcracker" by Continental Ballet
Choreographer Riet Velthuisen presents a nonviolent version by eliminating the battle scene between the mice and toy soldiers. A special 35th anniversary celebration, which will include former students, will be held on opening night.
If you go: Dec. 2-10, Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington. $35 on Dec. 2, $25 adults other performances, ages 12 and under, $13; continentalballet.com
"Nutcracker in Wonderland" by Ballet Co. Laboratory
Blend E.T.A. Hoffmann's "The Nutcracker and the Mouse King" and Lewis Carroll's "Alice in Wonderland" and you get this whimsical production set to Tchaikovsky's score. Artistic director Zoé Emilie Henrot has fine-tuned the choreography to closely intertwine the two stories, including adding a battle between the Queen of Hearts' card soldiers and the rats from the original "Nutcracker."
If you go: Dec. 8-10, Cowles Center, 528 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. $40 adults, $30 children/students; balletcolaboratory.org
"A Minnesota Nutcracker" by Twin Cities Ballet
Since 2015, the company's trademark has been to showcase Minnesota settings like St. Paul's Rice Park and Landmark Center. Last year, it replaced the "Tea" dance with a mosquito dance, giving a nod to the unofficial state bird. This year's production features a huge Mississippi River steamboat and a school of bluegill fish.
If you go: Dec. 8-10 at Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Av. S., Burnsville. $28-$49; twincitiesballet.org
"Nutcracker" by Metropolitan Ballet
Traditionally, Kenwood Symphony Orchestra performs live music for the Plymouth-based company's performances. Although performances will be held at two venues this year, Kenwood will perform live only at the Hopkins High School auditorium.
If you go: Dec. 9-10 at Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul. Dec. 16-17 at Lindbergh Auditorium, Hopkins High School, 2400 Lindbergh Drive, Minnetonka. $44-$112 at the Fitzgerald, $53-$69 at Lindbergh Auditorium; metroballet.org
"The Classic Nutcracker" by Ballet Minnesota
Cofounded by Andrew and Cheryl Rist in 1990, the company's production includes a fire-breathing dragon and a pas de deax by the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier. Nicole Fedorov, a principal with the First State Ballet Theater in Wilmington, Dela., will take on the role of Sugar Plum. Kaitaro Kodama, also from First State, is the Cavalier.
If you go: Dec. 15-17 at O'Shaughnessy, 2004 Randolph Av., St Paul. $5-$45; oshag.stkate.edu
"The Nutcracker" by Ashley Ballet Arts Academy
Connor Simone and Jarod Boltjes of James Sewell Ballet are among the guest dancers in this production, for which 50 dancers auditioned for Clara's role.
If you go: Dec. 16-17, Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 S. 4th St., Mpls. $29-$42; ashleyballetarts.com/nutcracker
"Loyce Houlton's Nutcracker Fantasy" by Minnesota Dance Theatre
After a three-year pause, MDT is bringing back its educational matinee for Minneapolis Public Schools students to attend for free. The production features a 44-piece orchestra conducted by Philip Brunelle (Dec. 16) and Steve Amundson.
If you go: Dec. 16-23 at State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. $20-$130; mndance.org