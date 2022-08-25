Full house: How the Vikings' new coaching staff shapes up under Kevin O'Connell

Over the years, TV revenue, attendance and player contracts are not the only areas to grow as the NFL has grown in popularity. So have coaching staffs. Bud Grant's group in the 1960s could fit in a van. Now most coaching staffs surpass two dozen people, and the Vikings in 2022 under Kevin O'Connell are up to 29. Who makes up the new coaching staff for the Vikings? Where did they come from? How does it stack up against the rest of the league? Here's a brief introduction: