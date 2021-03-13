STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The rookie scored his first career hat trick.
2. Cam Talbot, Wild: The goaltender made 25 saves for his first shutout of the season.
3. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: The winger assisted on all three of Kaprizov's goals.
BY THE NUMBERS
4 Successful penalty kills for the Wild.
6 Consecutive wins for the Wild at Xcel Energy Center.
SARAH McLELLAN
