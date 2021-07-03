IMPACT PLAYER: Salvador Perez, Kansas City

The Home Run Derby participant hit his 28th career home run vs. the Twins in the second inning and scored the go-ahead run in the third.

BY THE NUMBERS

9 Career homers at home vs. the Twins by Perez, who has 19 more in Target Field.

1 Career victories by Richard Lovelady, who earned it in his 28th career game.

2 Wild pitches thrown in the eighth inning by Taylor Rogers, resulting in a Royals insurance run.

ON DECK

Griffin Jax will make his first career start Saturday, hoping to end the Twins' losing streak. He faces lefthander Danny Duffy, who has a 9-3 lifetime record vs. the Twins.