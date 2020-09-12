GAME 46 of 60

IMPACT PLAYER

Kenta Maeda, Twins

He shut out Cleveland for seven innings, made a fine fielding play and picked off a baserunner.

By the numbers

11-5 The Twins’ record in series openers.

115.6 The speed in miles per hour of Byron Buxton’s home run, the hardest-hit ball off Shane Bieber this season.

2 Runs for Cleveland over its past three games, all losses.

ON DECK

Lefthander Rich Hill will start for the Twins on Saturday against Cleveland righthander Zack Plesac in a game nationally televised on Fox.

La VELLE E. NEAL III