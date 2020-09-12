GAME 46 of 60
IMPACT PLAYER
Kenta Maeda, Twins
He shut out Cleveland for seven innings, made a fine fielding play and picked off a baserunner.
By the numbers
11-5 The Twins’ record in series openers.
115.6 The speed in miles per hour of Byron Buxton’s home run, the hardest-hit ball off Shane Bieber this season.
2 Runs for Cleveland over its past three games, all losses.
ON DECK
Lefthander Rich Hill will start for the Twins on Saturday against Cleveland righthander Zack Plesac in a game nationally televised on Fox.
La VELLE E. NEAL III
