Miami (Ohio) scored three goals in the third period to beat No. 6 St. Cloud State 3-2 on Friday in NCHC hockey. With their team trailing 1-0, Alec Capstick and John Sladic of the RedHawks (5-14-2 overall/conference) scored 13 seconds apart in the middle of the third period.

Jami Krannila of the Huskies (12-8) tied it at 2-all at 10:18 — 10 seconds after Sladic's goal. Casey Gilling of Miami scored the winner at 12:50 on a power play.

Western Michigan 4, No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 0: Josh Passolt had two goals and an assist and Alex Aslandis stopped 24 shots as the host Broncos (7-11-3) stunned the Bulldogs (12-6-2). UMD had won six straight.

No. 2 North Dakota 3, Denver 0: Shane Pinto scored two goals, one on a power play, the other a shorthanded empty-netter, to lead the host Fighting Hawks (14-4-1). Adam Scheel had 24 saves for the shutout.

WCHA

No. 3 MSU Mankato 5, Alabama Huntsville 0: Todd Burgess scored twice for the visiting Mavericks (13-2-1, 10-0 WCHA) while junior goaltender Dryden McKay stopped 16 shots for his eighth shutout of the season. He ranks second all-time in NCAA Division I with 22 career shutouts — four behind by Michigan State's Ryan Miller (1999-2002).

Northern Michigan 5, No. 17 Bemidji State 1: Joseph Nardi had two goals and one assist as the visiting Wildcats built a five-goal lead. Rico DiMatteo, who had 20 saves, had a shutout until Tyler Kirkup scored for the Beavers with 4:48 left.

News Services