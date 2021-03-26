Bemidji State, the fourth seed, stunned Wisconsin, the Big Ten regular-season champion and top seed in the East Regional, 6-3 on Friday in Bridgeport, Conn.

The Beavers (16-9-3) led 2-0 after the first period and 4-1 after the second. Cole Caufield, the nation's leading scorer, had two goals in the third period — his 29th and 30th of the season — to get the Badgers within 5-3 with just over five minutes to play.

Bemidji State was 0-6-1 vs. Wisconsin in the all-time series, but they had not met since 2011-12 when both were in the old WCHA.

Ross Armour gave coach Tom Serratore's team a 1-0 lead 6:33 into the game and Elias Rosen doubled the margin with an unassisted goal with 15 seconds left in the first.

Linus Weissbach of the Badgers (20-10-1) got the first goal of the middle period about four minutes into it, with Caufield getting one of the assists.

It stayed 2-1 for almost 11 minutes until Ethan Somoza got his 14th goal of the season for the Beavers at14:42 and then came the real backbreaker. Owen Sillinger scored an unassisted, shorthanded goal at 18:39 for a 4-1 lead into the third.

Somoza's second goal of the game about six minutes into the final period put the Beavers ahead 5-1.

Subsequently, Caufield tried to rally Wisconsin with his two goals but that only got them within two. Brendan Harris of the Beavers got a shorthanded empty-netter in the last seconds for their sixth goal.

Zach Driscoll made 30 saves for Bemidji State. Robbie Beydoun stopped 24 shots for the Badgers in the first two periods, Cameron Rowe 10 in the third.

This is Bemidji State's fifth trip to the NCAA tournament (2005, 2006, 2009, 2010). They were 2-4 in tournament play, including a 2009 trip to the Frozen Four.

The Beavers, who finished xx in the WCHA this season, have won seven of their past nine games, outscoring their oppoents 28-18 in that stretch.