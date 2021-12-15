"Live With Kelly and Ryan" relied on a Minnesotan to spread some good news. On Tuesday, the long-running program honored Terry Esau, the founder of Free Bikes 4 Kids, a non-profit that has donated more than 100,000 bicycles to children across the country.

Esau, who appeared from his home in the segment, explained the history of the program and its goals. Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos, who was filling in for Ryan Seacrest, surprised Esau at the end of the three-minute conversation by announcing a $10,000 gift from the program and Honey Bunches of Oats.

"Live With Kelly and Ryan" has moved to 11 a.m. weekdays on KARE, Ch 11 after previously airing for years on KSTP, Ch. 5.

You can watch the segment below: