Nelson Cruz says he is retiring at age 43 after hitting 464 home runs in 19 major league seasons.
The seven-time All-Star and former Twins "Bomba Squad" member announced his decision Thursday on The Adam Jones Podcast.
"So this is the last we're seeing of Nelson Cruz?" Jones asked.
"I think so, yeah," Cruz responded.
Cruz was released by San Diego on July 10 after batting .245 with five homers and 23 RBI in 49 games. He had signed a $1 million, one-year contract.
Cruz hit 18 postseason homers and played in consecutive World Series with the Texas Rangers in 2010 and '11. He made five appearances among the top 10 in Most Valuable Player voting.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Bratt has a goal, 3 assists, lifting Devils to 5-3 win over slow-starting Wild
Jesper Bratt had a goal and three assists and the New Jersey Devils jumped to a 3-0 lead and held on for a 5-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night.
Vikings
Dobbs 'not too surprised about anything' as he joins 7th NFL team
New Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs had just moved into a home in Phoenix with belongings recently delivered from Cleveland when he was traded to Minnesota on Tuesday.
Sports
Cuylle scores tiebreaking goal in 3rd as Rangers beat Hurricanes 2-1
Will Cuylle scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period, Igor Shesterkin made 26 saves and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Thursday night for their sixth straight win.
Sports
CJ McCollum scores 32 points to lead short-handed Pelicans past Pistons, 125-116
CJ McCollum scored 33 points and the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans beat the Detroit Pistons 125-116 on Thursday with both teams playing for the second straight night.
Wild
Wild endure fourth consecutive loss in defeat by Devils
After trailing 3-0, the Wild battled back into the game, but New Jersey held them off with three power-play goals.