A federal judge has ruled that a number of former officials from President Donald Trump's administration — including his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows — cannot invoke executive privilege to avoid testifying to a grand jury investigating Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

The recent ruling by Judge Beryl A. Howell paves the way for the former White House officials to answer questions from federal prosecutors, according to two people briefed on the matter.

Howell ruled on the matter in a closed-door proceeding in her role as chief judge of the U.S. District Court in Washington, a job in which she oversaw the grand juries taking testimony in the Justice Department's investigations into Trump. Howell's term as chief judge ended last week.

The existence of the sealed ruling was first reported by ABC News.

Trump's lawyers had tried to rebuff the grand jury subpoenas issued to more than a half-dozen former administration officials in connection with the former president's efforts to remain in office after his defeat at the polls. The lawyers argued that Trump's interactions with the officials would be covered by executive privilege.

Prosecutors are likely to be especially eager to hear from Meadows, who refused to be interviewed by the House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Meadows was a central player in various efforts to help Trump reverse the election outcome in a number of contested states.

Before he stopped cooperating with the committee, Meadows provided House investigators with thousands of text messages that gave them a road map of events and people to interview. He has also appeared before a fact-finding grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, investigating the efforts to overturn the election, according to the grand jury's forewoman, who described him as not very forthcoming.

Other officials whose grand jury testimony Howell compelled in her order vary in significance to the investigation, and in seniority. They include John McEntee, who served as Trump's personnel chief and personal aide; Nick Luna, another personal aide; Robert C. O'Brien, who was national security adviser; Dan Scavino, who was a deputy chief of staff and social media director in the White House; John Ratcliffe, the director of national intelligence; Stephen Miller, Trump's speechwriter and adviser; and Ken Cuccinelli, who served as acting deputy secretary of homeland security.

