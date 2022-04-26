Dan McEachran, who taught and coached at St. Louis Park High School for 28 years, died on April 14 at his home in Perham, Minn. He was 67.

After graduating from St. Louis Park, McEachran attended Golden Valley Lutheran College and the University of Minnesota. He was a member of the Gophers baseball team for two years.

McEachran was given a Lifetime Achievement Award by the St. Louis Park Athletic Hall of Fame last year.

A memorial service will be held at Gearty-Delmore St. Louis Park Chapel from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday.

JOEL RIPPEL

Etc.

• Junior Bryce Crabb threw the first Northwestern (St. Paul) baseball no-hitter since 2008 in a 6-0 victory over visiting Minnesota-Morris on Monday. Crabb, a junior, walked none and struck out nine as he improved to 6-1 on the season. Northwestern committed two errors.

• St. Thomas sophomore Kolby Gartner was named Summit League pitcher of the week after the righthander from St. Michael-Albertville threw a three-hit shutout vs. the Gophers last Tuesday.

• The Gophers baseball team moved up Tuesday's start time against South Dakota State at Siebert Field to 3 p.m. because of anticipated cold weather.

• The Gophers softball team rescheduled its home doubleheader vs. Wisconsin to May 4. The teams were supposed to have played last Wednesday.