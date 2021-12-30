Steve Walsh, an 11-year NFL quarterback, will return to Cretin-Derham Hall, his alma mater, as head football coach, starting in June 2022, the St. Paul Catholic school announced on Wednesday.

Walsh spent the past five years coaching quarterbacks in the Canadian Football League, most recently with the Ottawa Redblacks.

While a senior at Cretin in 1984, Walsh passed for over 2,000 yards and 25 touchdowns and later led Miami to an NCAA national title as a sophomore in 1987.

In his NFL career, Walsh played for six teams and started 38 games, throwing 40 touchdown passes and leading the New Orleans Saints and the Chicago Bears to the playoffs as their starting quarterback.

After his playing career, Walsh coached at Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach, Fla., and worked at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

1,000 career assists

Hibbing guard Ayden McDonald scored a school-record 50 points and also surpassed 1,000 career assists in the Bluejackets' 94-56 victory over Badger-Greenbush-Middle River in boys basketball on Tuesday in Hibbing, Minn.

McDonald, a senior, is just the ninth documented boys prep player in state history to reach that assist milestone.

JOEL RIPPEL