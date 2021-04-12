Liam Robbins became the second Gophers player in the transfer portal to make a commitment to another program by announcing Monday he's headed to Vanderbilt.

The 7-foot junior averaged 11.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and a Big Ten-best 2.7 blocks last season after transferring from Drake.

Robbins' uncle, Ed Conroy, was an associate head coach under Richard Pitino, who was fired at the end of the season. Conroy, who wasn't retained by Johnson, is reportedly expected to join Jerry Stackhouse's staff at Vanderbilt.

In the last six games for the Gophers, Robbins was sidelined with a sprained left ankle after suffering the injury in the Feb. 11 win vs. Purdue. The Gophers had a 1-8 record when he was playing injured or sidelined.

Former U starting guard Gabe Kalscheur, who was also injured at the end of last season with a broken wrist, committed to Iowa State on Saturday. Kalscheur had started 88 straight games and averaged 9.2 points as a junior last season.