ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Detroit Lions rookie defensive tackle Jashon Cornell was carted off the practice field Tuesday after appearing to injure his lower left leg.



Lions coach Matt Patricia said that the injury was "pretty severe," declining to give more details.



The 6-3, 290-pound Cornell, who graduated from Cretin-Derham Hall and was at one time considered the nation's top prep football recruit, was hurt during a one-on-one drill, matching up defensive and offensive linemen. The training staff evaluated his lower left leg on the field before a cart took him to the team’s facility.

The Detroit Free Press reported it was a left Achilles tendon injury near the end of practice. Cornell screamed in pain as he fell to the ground while making a move on guard Kenny Wiggins.

"We’re getting with the doctors now to figure out exactly what that looks like but that was a pretty severe injury from that standpoint," Patricia said. "He was in a lot of pain. He was down for a while. Unfortunate that, that happened in that particular part of practice."



Detroit drafted Cornell in the seventh round, hoping he could add much-needed depth on the defensive line. He started in 14 games at Ohio State last season and in 45 games, he had 63 tackles, including 13 1/2 for losses and seven sacks.