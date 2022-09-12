A former 3M Co. executive was convicted Monday of stalking a 24-year-old woman and peeping into the windows of her duplex home in Hudson, Wis.

Robert T. Cesena, 49, of Hudson, pleaded no contest in St. Croix County Circuit Court to one count of criminal trespassing and two counts of disorderly conduct in connection with allegations that he snooped in the woman's ground-level windows of her duplex in March.

Rather than impose a sentence, Judge Scott Needham approved a plea agreement that directs Cesena to enter a treatment and diversion program. If Cesena completes the three-year program, the case will not be on his criminal record.

Jennifer Ehrlich, a spokeswoman for Maplewood-based 3M, said Cesena no longer works for the company. Ehrlich did not say when his employment ended or whether he resigned or was fired.

Cesena had been with 3M since the late 1990s, according to his LinkedIn page, which also says he became global key account vice president in September 2019.

According to the charges, the woman told police the incidents had been "ongoing and making her very uncomfortable" to the degree that she asked her boyfriend to stay with her overnight.

She shared with an officer some exterior home surveillance video that showed a man "sneaking up to her window and getting his face extremely close to her window trying to see through the [closed] blinds," according to the charges.

A resident in the upper unit of the duplex told police that she saw a man in the yard on Feb. 27, Feb. 28 and March 4.

Others in the neighborhood reported a man in a Mini Cooper who raised their suspicions last weekend as he drove around. Police located the vehicle and traced it to Cesena.