While demonstrations continue nationwide following the deaths of George Floyd and other black people at police hands, Minneapolis call data show the city is quieter following an initial surge of unrest. And even as the city reopens after months of pandemic-related shutdowns, police reports have fallen below typical levels. For instance, incidents of gunshot-like noises from ShotSpotter and 911 calls spiked after Floyd's death before dipping significantly. While ShotSpotter activations in Minneapolis can generate false positives, the sensor network seemingly detected several nights of turmoil.

Mapping daily police incidents, confirmed fires and gunfire reports since Floyd's death captures that unrest – particularly along Lake Street – followed by activity quickly dissipating. This doesn't represent all police and fire calls, but only what's publicly logged as a confirmed incident by the city. Dispatch calls and other encounters involving emergency services, non-city agencies or the National Guard aren't included.

Minneapolis police and fire incidents by day police incident, fire or shot sound May 25 May 26 May 27 May 28 May 29 May 30 May 31 June 1 June 2 June 3 June 4 June 5 June 6 June 7 June 8 June 9 June 10

Minneapolis police and fire department activity swelled over those nights amid burning, looting and confrontations with protesters. Since the arrest of four former officers for Floyd's murder – Derek Chauvin was charged on May 29 - such incidents have faded in volume.

Police incidents and stops, along with confirmed fires, are now down for June compared to last year. By contrast, calls to 311, the nonemergency line, dramatically increased as neighborhoods assessed property damage, streets were cleaned up and residents surveyed the initial aftermath. It's unclear whether this decline in police incidents is related to residents making fewer calls to authorities, less activity being recorded, or to relatively quieter summer days during an ongoing pandemic where many events are still canceled and some businesses remain closed.

Mapping these incidents across the city from Floyd's death to three weekends later paints a stark picture of unrest concentrated primarily in Midtown and North Side Minneapolis, with most other places experiencing much lighter activity. Gradually, recorded incidents started to slow in rate and volume. Press the play button to explore when and where many incidents occured.