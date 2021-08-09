Five observations from the Vikings' practice at TCO Performance Center on Monday:

1. Defenders struggled mightily early on, but rebounded nicely to make two stops in the situational team drill near the end of practice.

The situational drill started with the offense trailing 20-14 with 55 seconds left and 75 yards to go.

First, the offense failed to convert on fourth down near midfield. Then, given a fresh set of downs, the offense drove about 25 yards to the 11-yard line.

With nine seconds left, linebacker Nick Vigil broke up a pass over the middle and into the end zone to tight end Irv Smith Jr. Then, with four seconds left, quarterback Kirk Cousins again threw to Smith in the right corner of the end zone. Safety Myles Dorn had Smith blanketed and swatted the pass away easily.

Another defensive highlight was an interception by linebacker Ryan Connolly at the goal line on a pass intended for rookie receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette. That came in a red-zone passing drill for skill position players only.

Also in those drills:

Smith beat safety Harrison Smith for a nice grab and crowd-pleasing touchdown.

Tight end Tyler Conklin had one of his handful of good plays when he beat safety Xavier Woods before making a one-handed grab as he was falling to the ground.

2. Anthony Barr was back in pads after being given a couple of veteran rest days of late. He was moving well, although he did get beaten badly on a deeper route to Irv Smith.

Meanwhile, receiver Justin Jefferson, who injured his shoulder on Friday, was held out of practice again Monday. K.J. Osborn took his reps with the first team and had a nice grab while beating cornerback Bashaud Breeland on a deeper crossing route. Osborn continues to turn heads and gain ground on the No. 3 receiver spot.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson also missed practice. Receiver Dede Westbrook continued to rehab his knee with trainers off to the side.

Cornerback Kris Boyd left practice with an undisclosed injury.

3. It's looking more and more like Rashod Hill will be the opening day starter at left tackle. Rookie first-round draft pick Christian Darrisaw was in pads but still hasn't taken a snap on offense in a team drill. Strangely, he did take one snap on the field goal unit.

Oli Udoh seems to be gaining the edge in the battle at right guard. He worked with the first team while Dakota Dozier worked with the second unit. Rookie Wyatt Davis worked with the third team and appears to be losing ground.

4. Practice ended with journeyman place-kicker Greg Joseph making three straight field goal attempts from 33, 41 and 46 yards. Joseph has struggled with longer kicks this camp. Undrafted rookie kicker Riley Patterson did not attempt a kick during the final period.

5. No unit has looked better or deeper than the running back position. Dalvin Cook looks primed and ready to go, per usual. He probably won't see any preseason action, but it won't affect his readiness. Alexander Mattison looks steady, veteran Ameer Abdullah isn't going away without a fight, and rookie fourth-round draft pick Kene Nwangwu is the most eye-catching newbie on the team. One of the fastest players on the team, he's also a smooth runner with quickness, good vision and smart, decisive cuts.