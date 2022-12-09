Introduction: Host Michael Rand revisits the trade that brought Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves ahead of his Friday return to face his old team in Utah. Would the Wolves still make the trade if they knew things would look so clunky so far this year? Would the Wolves have made the trade if someone other than Tim Connelly had been running the team? And would the trade make more sense if you knew another big move was yet to come?

11:00: Vikings writer Ben Goessling joins Rand for a look ahead to Sunday's matchup against the Lions. With a win, the Vikings would clinch the NFC North title. That allows us to look ahead to discern which teams Minnesota might want to face — and avoid — once the playoffs come around.

33:00: The Baker Mayfield game was better than the Josh Freeman game.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports