Fire on Sunday struck the home where a man was shot to death a day earlier in St. Paul, authorities said.

The blaze at the residence in the 800 block of E. Lawson Avenue was being investigated as a possible arson, Fire Department personnel at the scene said. No other information about the fire was immediately available.

Officers called to the scene about 4 p.m. Saturday and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The death marked St. Paul’s 24th homicide of the year. No arrests have been announced.

Police Sgt. Mike Ernster said that the residence has been connected to 170 911 calls this year.

“They were everything from drug offenses to property crime calls to quality-of-life issues and disorderly conduct,” the department spokesman said.

Homicide investigators were interviewing witnesses at police headquarters Saturday night. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 651-266-5650.