A fire destroyed the home of a sheriff's deputy north of the Twin Cities and killed his K-9 and two other dogs, officials in Chisago County said.

The blaze at the home of Deputy Nate Fisher west of Rush City in Nessel Township occurred Monday afternoon while Fisher, his wife and their children were away, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were part of an escort that took K-9 Kyro to Blue Pearl Animal Hospital in Arden Hills so he could be "prepared for a proper goodbye," a Sheriff's Office statement read.

"We are forever grateful for K9 Deputy Kyro's service, and he will not be forgotten," the statement continued.

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office Foundation has started an online fundraising campaign to support the Fishers after the fire.

Officials have not released information about the cause of the fire.