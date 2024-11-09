Some financial planning steps to take now in this economy

The U.S. stock market represents 64% of the world’s stock market. You don’t need to have 36% of your investments in international stocks, but I suspect most of you own far more U.S. stocks than the world does. Europe seems to have a better handle on their budgets than the U.S. (thank you, Germany), so it is not unreasonable to have at least 20% of your investments exposed internationally. Diversification works whether you want it to or not. In the past few years, owning anything other than the biggest U.S. stocks dragged down portfolio returns. The stars will align for other areas to begin to outperform those expensive stocks, but you can’t predict when. Diversification means you give up maximizing gains (and losses) in return for somewhat more predictable results.