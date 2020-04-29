A 30-year-old with a violent criminal past has been jailed on suspicion of killing a man in Mille Lacs County early this week.

The man was found dead late Monday in a home in Onamia Township in the 200 block of Pony Farm Road E. by a sheriff’s deputy and Onamia police officer who were conducting a welfare check, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The man’s identity and how he died have yet to be released. His body was sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The suspect, who is from Randall, Minn., was booked into jail about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to jail records. He has yet to be charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

His criminal history includes a conviction in 2009 for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old runaway girl when he was 19 years old. He pleaded guilty, was sentenced to prison in 2013 and released in 2017 as a registered predatory offender.

He also has on his record convictions for theft and property damage.