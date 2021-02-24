Minnesota has received $3 million from the federal government to operate its three community COVID-19 vaccination sites.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved the funding as part of the federal disaster declaration that was issued near the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis last year.

The money will also be used to offset state spending on the vaccine connector website and a call center.

State health officials estimate that the COVID-19 vaccination efforts will cost $167.8 million this year. That includes the state-sponsored community vaccination sites in Duluth, Minneapolis and Rochester, as well as grants to local and tribal public health agencies and contracts with community organizations to do outreach and sponsor vaccination clinics.

A total of 770,021 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, either at community sites, pharmacies, clinics, long-term care facilities or other places.

Of those, 370,981 have received both doses.

The Minnesota Department of Health estimates that 13.8% of the state population has received one dose, with 42.4% of seniors getting at least one shot.

Health officials announced Wednesday that 761 new coronavirus infections were diagnosed. There were also nine new deaths from COVID-19 complications.

Those who died were between the ages of 55 and 94. Two were residents of long-term care facilities.

The new cases came on a testing volume of 19,822 diagnostic results reported to state health officials.

A total of 292 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 complications, including 59 in intensive care. Although hospitalizations have decreased significantly since the start of the year, there was a one-day increase of 23 patients needing hospital-level care.

Those with underlying health conditions, including obesity and diabetes, are more likely to need medical attention.

Glenn Howatt • 612-673-7192